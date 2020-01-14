America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $111.11.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.