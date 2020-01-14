American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $254.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $242.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2021 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.56. American Tower has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 16,153.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,562,000 after acquiring an additional 331,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.