American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.47

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.47 and traded as low as $115.59. American National Insurance shares last traded at $115.59, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

