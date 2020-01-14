American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Trading Up 0%

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.46, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.