Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $19.75

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $19.75. Amarin shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 507,207 shares trading hands.

AMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amarin by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

