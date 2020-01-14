Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,066. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

