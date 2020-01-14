Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells $3,636,300.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $3,636,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.37. 1,518,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,090. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.85, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.