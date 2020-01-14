Alphacat Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,895.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $778,807.00 and $85,895.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 122.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.13 or 0.04390881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00187995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00126619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.