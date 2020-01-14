Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their positive rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,600.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,350.00.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,434.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,351.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,244.69. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,441.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

