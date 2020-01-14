Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alphabet’s score:

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,438.41. The stock had a trading volume of 471,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,244.33. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,440.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

