Alpha Windward LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MGLN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 1,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

