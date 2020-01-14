Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $2,226,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,923. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

