Alpha Windward LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Tech Data accounts for 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,578,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,160 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $14,756,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TECD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TECD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

