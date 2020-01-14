Alpha Windward LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,947,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,346. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

