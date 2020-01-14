Alpha Windward LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 518,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 9,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637,354. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $167.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

