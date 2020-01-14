Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 59.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $10,264,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $3,502,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $7,289,717.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,991,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $161.55. 149,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,892. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.90 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.16. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.88.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

