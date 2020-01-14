Alpha Windward LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. 212,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,706. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.