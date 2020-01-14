Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Up 1.2%

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,810 ($23.81) and last traded at GBX 1,784 ($23.47), 96,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 66,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,762 ($23.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.26 million and a PE ratio of 27.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,614.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,624.51.

About Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.