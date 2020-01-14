AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $14.02. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 308 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile (NYSE:AFB)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
