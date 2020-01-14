AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $14.02. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 308 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 723,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 292,696 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 328,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 81,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,623,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 73,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

