Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Up 12.7%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) was up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 831,318 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 318,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

