Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 801,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 318,150 shares.The stock last traded at $1.42 and had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkaline Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.