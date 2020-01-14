Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

