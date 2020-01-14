Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gabelli lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,760. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 234,663 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

