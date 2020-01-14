Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.17

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON AEFS opened at GBX 98.19 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.55. Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32).
About Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd
