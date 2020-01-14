Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 28,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,635. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

