Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €158.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €158.00 ($183.72) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIR. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €140.38 ($163.24).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €135.48 ($157.53) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €131.08 and a 200-day moving average of €126.61.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.