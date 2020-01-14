Aimia (TSE:AIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.25. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE AIM traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.75. 400,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The company has a market cap of $335.94 million and a PE ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aimia will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

