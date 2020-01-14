AidCoin Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $363,446.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

