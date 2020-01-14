Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,185,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 203,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of A opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

