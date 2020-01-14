Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ADES remained flat at $$11.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.08. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 51.71% and a return on equity of 34.39%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc purchased 23,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $258,458.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 126,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,216.41. Insiders have purchased a total of 330,772 shares of company stock worth $3,456,117 over the last 90 days. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 180,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

