Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $70.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Nomura from $64.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.