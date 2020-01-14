Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,964,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

MBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $108.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

