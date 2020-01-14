Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after purchasing an additional 438,313 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,916,000 after buying an additional 355,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after buying an additional 643,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,039,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,685,000 after buying an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

