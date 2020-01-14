Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 80,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.61. 255,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $166.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

