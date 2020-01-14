Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

EEM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 30,048,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,830,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

