Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.58. 186,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.