Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 8,889 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 12.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $87,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,308,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. 50,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

