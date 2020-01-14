Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.66-7.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.81-46.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.09 billion.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.18.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

