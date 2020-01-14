ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 7.6%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $41.80, 3,189,542 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,999,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,198 shares of company stock worth $15,782,988. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 507,354 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,913,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 65,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

