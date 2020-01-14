Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $624.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 624 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 621 ($8.17), with a volume of 32249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.10).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 575.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 583.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $285.44 million and a P/E ratio of -270.00.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Company Profile (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

