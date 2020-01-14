Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

