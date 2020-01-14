Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €23.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.51 ($31.99).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €31.05 ($36.10) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

