AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.13. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.