9,280 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

IPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $58.06.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.