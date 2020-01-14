9,000 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 12.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,063. The stock has a market cap of $896.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total transaction of $8,778,011.55. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $12,644,375. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

