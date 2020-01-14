8,672 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,541,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.94. 260,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.46. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $193.10 and a 52-week high of $315.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

