$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.13 million to $10.10 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $28.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.88 million to $32.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.59 million, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $41.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. 1,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,404. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of -0.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

