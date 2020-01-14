7,105 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 24,698.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,204. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

