655,221 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Acquired by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 655,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,000. Rogers Communications comprises 10.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

