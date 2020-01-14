60,223 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,854,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. 213,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,136. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.